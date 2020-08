Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two more RBI during Friday's win against Seattle.

Murphy swatted at the first pitch he saw from Yohan Ramirez in the eighth inning and claimed his second long ball in as many games via a two-run shot. He also looped a two-run single in the sixth. The 35-year-old now has three homers on the season with 10 RBI and five runs scored.