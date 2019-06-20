Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Belts sixth homer

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and another run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Murphy tied the game with a two-out, two-run shot against Zack Greinke in the fourth inning for his sixth long ball of the year. Surprisingly, all of Murphy's home runs this season have come on the road, not his home stadium at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Despite a slow start to the season, the 34-year-old has continued to improve, and is now batting .278/.326/.473 with 39 RBI and 22 runs scored.