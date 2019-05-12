Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Benched again versus lefty
Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies will face a left-handed starting pitcher (Nick Margevicius) for the fifth straight game, with the lefty-hitting Murphy finding himself on the bench for the third time during that stretch as a result. The Rockies are slated to face another tough lefty (Chris Sale) when they begin a two-game set in Boston on Tuesday, so Murphy could be withheld from the lineup yet again to begin the upcoming week. Murphy will cede first base to Mark Reynolds in the series finale with San Diego.
