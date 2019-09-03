Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Collects three doubles

Murphy went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run Monday in the Rockies' 16-9 loss to the Dodgers.

The Rockies laced seven doubles and four home runs off the typically reliable duo of Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda, but it wasn't nearly enough with the opposition unloading on the putrid Colorado pitching staff. Murphy hasn't benefited from the Coors Field power spike some might have expected this season, but he's still been a useful fantasy option thanks to his .285 average to go with 72 RBI.