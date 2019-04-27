Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Collects three hits
Murphy went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's game against the Braves.
Murphy doubled home a run in the sixth inning and scored in the eighth after reaching base on a single to right field. He's gotten off to a strong start since returning from a broken index finger, collecting hits in three of his first four contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...