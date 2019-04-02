Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Could avoid surgery
Murphy could avoid surgery but did sustain tendon and ligament damage in his fractured left index finger, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The Rockies are reportedly optimistic Murphy's injury won't require surgery, but manager Bud Black said Colorado will be without the infielder for at least a month, and it could take up to six weeks for Murphy to get back in action. Mark Reynolds is drawing his second straight start Tuesday, with Ryan McMahon also figuring to be tasked with picking up some of the slack while Murphy is out.
