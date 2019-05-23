Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Cranks third homer

Murphy went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Colorado's 9-3 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Murphy has been struggling mightily at the dish, but he checked in with his third long ball of the season in this contest with a first-inning three-run blast off Montana DuRapau. He's still hitting just .190 through 79 at-bats, but hopefully this is the breakout performance needed to get him going.