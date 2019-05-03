Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Dealing with tight back
Murphy is dealing with lower-back tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
This helps explain why Murphy is out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. The issue isn't thought to be anything too serious, as the veteran infielder is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday. Mark Reynolds is starting at first base in his stead Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...