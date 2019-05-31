Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Drives in three

Murphy went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run in the Rockies' 11-10 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The veteran logged a productive day at the dish in an explosive effort for the Rockies offense, picking up his second three-hit game of the season. It's been a slow start offensively for Murphy, but his bat has been showing signs of life lately, as he's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games to bring his slash line up to .240/.316/.413 through 104 at-bats.