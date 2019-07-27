Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Erupts for six RBI

Murphy went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, six RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Reds.

Murphy smacked a three-run home run in the first inning, and he cleared the bases in the ninth with a double to right field. He's now racked up five hits over his last two contests, registering two homers and eight RBI over that brief stretch.

