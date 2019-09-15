Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Four hits, four RBI in win
Murphy went 4-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Padres.
Murphy supplied an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a trio of RBI singles in the second, third and seventh. Murphy also scored his lone run of the night on a Nolan Arenado two-run double in the third, capping the six-run inning. The 34-year-old has heated up a bit by going 8-for-21 with two doubles and four RBI in his last six games. For the year, Murphy owns a .286/.337/.470 line with 13 homers, 77 RBI and 53 runs scored.
