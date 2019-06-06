Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Gets day off
Murphy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs are bringing a southpaw (Jose Quintana) to the hill for the series finale, so Rockies skipper Bud Black will swap two lefty-hitting regulars (Murphy and Ryan McMahon) out of the lineup in exchange for a pair of righty batters (Mark Reynolds and Brendan Rodgers). Murphy's production initially lagged when he returned April 24 from a three-week absence due to a fractured finger, but he's caught fire at the dish lately. He's slashed .364/.417/.582 over his past 15 games and has recorded two hits in each of his last three starts.
