Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Goes yard again

Murphy went 4-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Reds.

The 34-year-old didn't connect on his first Coors Field homer as a Rockie until Friday, but Murphy seems to be getting the hang of it now, going yard in back-to-back games. On the season, he's slashing .295/.348/.498 with nine home runs and 47 RBI through 65 contests, but he appears to be gearing up for a big second half -- Murphy's hitting .417 (20-for-48) over his last 14 games.