Murphy has a fractured left index finger and said he expects to go on the 10-day injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Murphy injured the finger in Colorado's game Friday that the Rockies initially hoped was just a jam, but an X-ray on Saturday confirmed the veteran has a fracture that will send him to the injured list. Murphy will see a specialist on Monday to determine a timeline for his return, while Ryan McMahon will shift over to first base in his absence, opening up the keystone for Garrett Hampson.