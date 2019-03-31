Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Has fractured finger
Murphy has a fractured left index finger and said he expects to go on the 10-day injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Murphy injured the finger in Colorado's game Friday that the Rockies initially hoped was just a jam, but an X-ray on Saturday confirmed the veteran has a fracture that will send him to the injured list. Murphy will see a specialist on Monday to determine a timeline for his return, while Ryan McMahon will shift over to first base in his absence, opening up the keystone for Garrett Hampson.
More News
-
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Undergoing X-rays on finger•
-
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Day off Saturday•
-
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Swats first spring homer•
-
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Agrees to deal with Rockies•
-
Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Hitting sixth in NL Wild Card Game•
-
Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Blasts 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...