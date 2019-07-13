Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Knocks in two

Murphy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Murphy put the Rockies on the board with a double to score David Dahl in the sixth inning, and then hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth to put them ahead. The infielder has gone 6-for-21 with two homers and two doubles over his last six games. He's hitting .283 with eight homers and 46 RBI in 64 games this season.