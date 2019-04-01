Murphy (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

This was expected after Murphy was diagnosed with a fractured left index finger over the weekend. The veteran infielder is slated to see a specialist Monday, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. Look for Ryan McMahon to primarily cover first base in his absence, opening up a spot for Garrett Hampson to man the keystone more regularly. Pat Valaika was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories