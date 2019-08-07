Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Looks to extend hitting streak

Murphy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run Tuesday in the Rockies' 11-6 loss to the Astros.

Murphy's sixth-inning infield single extended his hitting streak to seven games, matching his season high. The 34-year-old, who is sporting a 1.016 OPS over the past two weeks, will look to stay hot in Wednesday's series finale in Houston. He'll serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and bat third.

