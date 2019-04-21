Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Nearing return
Murphy (finger) went 1-for-5 and played seven innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Murphy came through the rehab appearance with no setbacks and lasted seven innings, both positive signs as he works his way back from his fractured left index finger. "In most cases, when a guy's out for three or four weeks, they play five innings [in the first rehab game] and get a couple of at-bats, so this is a good thing," Rockies manager Bud Black said, per Harding. While the Rockies haven't announced a definitive timetable for Murphy's return yet, he seems to be progressing quickly and could make his way back to the big club sooner than anticipated.
