Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
Even with a right-hander (Michel Baez) on the mound for the Padres, Murphy will take a seat Saturday. Matt Kemp will serve as the designated hitter in his place.
