Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
After reaching base twice in Friday's loss, Murphy will get a breather Saturday. Ryan McMahon will shift to first base with Chris Owings taking over as the second baseman, batting eighth.
