site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-daniel-murphy-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Padres.
Even with right-hander Mike Clevinger on the mound for the Padres, Murphy will take a seat after going 0-for-6 over his past two games. Matt Kemp will start as the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read