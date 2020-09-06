site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: On bench against southpaw
Murphy isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Murphy will take a seat with a left-haner (Julio Urias) on the mound for the Dodgers. Matt Kemp will serve as the designated hitter.
