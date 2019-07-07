Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Opens scoring with homer

Murphy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Murphy opened the scoring when he took Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray deep in the second inning. Murphy's hitting .278/.332/.454 with seven homers and 44 RBI in 62 games in his first year with the Rockies. The 34-year-old infielder hasn't hit under .280 since 2009.

