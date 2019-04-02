Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Murphy (finger) will remain on the injured list for at least one month, Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Black indicated that the Rockies are still awaiting reports from doctors regarding Murphy's left finger injury before a formal timeline for the first baseman's return is established, but it's clear the 34-year-old will be in line for an extended absence. While Murphy has sat out the past two games, both Mark Reynolds and Garrett Hampson have seen extra at-bats, with the latter representing the more intriguing fantasy asset of the two due to his base-stealing ability.