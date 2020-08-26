site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Out vs. southpaw
Murphy is not starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Murphy will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies face another left-hander in Robbie Ray. In his place, Josh Fuentes is starting at first base and hitting seventh.
