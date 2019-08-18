Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Records three RBI in win

Murphy went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double in Saturday's win against the Marlins.

The 34-year-old had gone just 3-for-32 over his last nine games, but Saturday's two-hit performance was an encouraging sign for Murphy. The veteran is now slashing .283/.327/.461 with 65 RBI this year.

