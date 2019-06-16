Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Murphy (undisclosed) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Padres.

Murphy was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to the undisclosed issue, but he still came off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. The 34-year-old is slashing .379/.383/.586 with two homers and 17 RBI in his last 14 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories