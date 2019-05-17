Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Remains on bench
Murphy is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Murphy remains on the bench for the fifth straight game as lefty Cole Irvin takes the mound for Philadelphia. The veteran first baseman continues to wear a splint on his fractured left index finger and has struggled since returning from the injured list (11-for-52), which also plays a part in his absence. Mark Reynolds will start at first base and bat cleanup Friday for the Rockies.
