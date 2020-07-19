Murphy has looked improved defensively at first base during spring and summer training and is expected to be the primary starter there in 2020, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The implementation of the universal designated hitter for the shortened season should be a benefit for the 35-year-old, but manager Bud Black indicated the team's best lineup is with Murphy in the field. Still, the veteran slugger will see some time as the DH this season to help keep him fresh, especially with the limited off days. Starting second baseman Ryan McMahon likely will slide over to first base in those instances, while Garrett Hampson, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Owings split time at the keystone.