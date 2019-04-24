Murphy (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Murphy fractured his left index finger in late March and was expected to miss at least a month, but he'll wind up beating that target by about a week. He should resume his role as the Rockies' everyday first baseman, forcing Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson to split time at second base. Jeff Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

