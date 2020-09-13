site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Returns to bench
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy started Saturday and went 0-for-5, and he now finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in the past five contests. Matt Kemp will bat fifth as the designated hitter Sunday.
