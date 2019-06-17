Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Scores twice in series finale

Murphy went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs Sunday in the Rockies' 14-13 loss to the Padres.

Murphy recorded three hits and also drove in two runs during the series with San Diego, but that might have been one of the more modest outputs among lineup regulars with the Padres and Rockies setting a modern-era record for a four-game set with 92 combined runs scored. In any case, Murphy's fantasy managers have to be pleased that his batting average is continuing to climb steadily after a rough start to his Colorado tenure. He's hitting .377 with a .955 OPS through 13 games in June.