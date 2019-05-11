Murphy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Murphy just got a day off Thursday against the lefty, and he's now set to sit against another southpaw in Joey Lucchesi. There has been no mention a recurrence of the lower-back tightness that cost Murphy some time earlier this month, nor has there been any word of a new injury. It just seems manager Bud Black is intent on keeping Mark Reynolds involved with semi-regular starts against left-handed pitching (Murphy is unlikely to be forced into a strict platoon).