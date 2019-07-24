Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Sitting for first game of twin bill

Murphy is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black is likely just extending Murphy a breather with the Rockies playing a day game after a night game. Yonder Alonso will check in at first base for the afternoon contest, but expect Murphy to re-enter the lineup for the second game of the twin bill.

