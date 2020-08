Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Murphy often sits against left-handed starting pitchers, but his absence from the lineup Wednesday can be explained by the Rockies and Diamondbacks wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game. Ryan McMahon will step in at first base for the 35-year-old veteran, who is batting .358 with three home runs and 13 RBI over 56 plate appearances on the season.