Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Sitting out series finale
Murphy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies will give a pair of veterans (Murphy and Ian Desmond) a breather in the day game after the night game, with Mark Reynolds and David Dahl filling in for them at first base and center field, respectively. Since returning from a fractured left index finger April 24, Murphy has gone 8-for-28 with two home runs and three doubles to go with a 5:4 BB:K.
