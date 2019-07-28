Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Sitting out Sunday

Murphy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy started seven of the last eight games but will receive a breather Sunday after going 9-for-31 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI in that stretch. Yonder Alonso will start at first base and bat cleanup with southpaw Alex Wood on the mound for the Reds.

