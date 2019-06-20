Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Sitting vs. lefty

Murphy is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy will give way to Mark Reynolds at first base for Thursday's series finale with a left-hander in Robbie Ray starting for the Diamondbacks. In 15 games this month, Murphy is slashing .367/.371/.600 with three home runs, 14 RBI and a stolen base.

