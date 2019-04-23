Manager Bud Black told MLB Network Radio that Murphy will join the Rockies in Denver on Wednesday, when he'll be re-evaluated for a return from the 10-day injured list.

Murphy wrapped up a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, during which he recorded two hits and three walks across 16 plate appearances. Black noted that Murphy felt "great" following the minor-league stint, but team doctors will examine his injured left finger one more time before potentially signing off on his return from the IL. Even if he doesn't re-enter the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals in the final game of the Rockies' homestand, there's seemingly a good chance that Murphy will be available for the club's three-game road series in Atlanta this weekend.