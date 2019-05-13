Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Slugs bases-clearing double
Murphy notched a three-run double as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Padres.
The Rockies nursed a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before Murphy broke the game open with his bases-clearing two-bagger. Murphy has been out of the lineup more frequently of late with the Rockies encountering a southpaw-heavy schedule, and he could be in store for another off day or two when Colorado heads to Boston for a two-game series. Lefty Chris Sale has been confirmed as Boston's starter for Tuesday's series opener and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to toe the rubber for Boston on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal