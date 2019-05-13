Murphy notched a three-run double as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Padres.

The Rockies nursed a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before Murphy broke the game open with his bases-clearing two-bagger. Murphy has been out of the lineup more frequently of late with the Rockies encountering a southpaw-heavy schedule, and he could be in store for another off day or two when Colorado heads to Boston for a two-game series. Lefty Chris Sale has been confirmed as Boston's starter for Tuesday's series opener and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to toe the rubber for Boston on Wednesday.

