Murphy went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Murphy collected his second multi-hit game of the season, with his biggest contribution coming on a solo home run in the second frame. He followed up his first long ball of the season with an RBI single in the seventh inning to put the Rockies up 9-1. After his big day at the dish, Murphy has reached base 11 times in his first 25 plate appearances.