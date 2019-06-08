Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Swats fifth homer

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

The 34-year-old extended his hitting and RBI streaks to seven games apiece, but he's been locked in for longer than that -- Murphy's now hitting .373 (22-for-59) over his last 16 contests. His hot streak has pushed his slash line to .264/.324/.465 with five homers and 32 RBI in 38 games, and Murphy's numbers should continue to rise quickly now that he's fully recovered from the broken finger that cost him a month of action at the beginning of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories