Murphy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

After missing most of April with a broken finger, Murphy has returned to action with a bang, going 5-for-14 in three games with two doubles and his first homer as a Rockie. Assuming he can stay reasonably healthy, the 34-year-old figures to provide plenty of production moving forward.

