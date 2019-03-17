Murphy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Colorado's 7-2 Cactus League victory over the Cubs on Sunday.

Murphy was hitting just .176 this spring coming into this contest, so it was good to see him check in with his first long ball in Cactus League play. The first-year Rockie slashed .299/.336/.454 across 328 at-bats as a member of the Nationals and Cubs last season.