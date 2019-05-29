Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Takes seat vs. lefty

Murphy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Murphy will give way to Mark Reynolds at first base Wednesday with left-hander Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. Through 22 appearances this month, Murphy is hitting .215/.278/.354 with a homer and 15 RBI.

