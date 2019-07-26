Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Two extra-base hits

Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Murphy turned in his first multi-hit performance since July 13, two of which went for extra-bases. He began the production with a double in the fourth inning but the highlight of his day came in the eighth inning when he smacked his 10th homer of the campaign. Murphy is now hitting .287/.338/.481 across 295 plate appearances for the season.