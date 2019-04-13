After visiting a hand specialist Thursday, it was determined that Murphy (finger) will not need surgery, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This is excellent news for the Rockies, as Murphy will likely return from the injured list much sooner by avoiding surgery. The hand specialist confirmed that Murphy's finger is healing well and that he may need a new splint in the near future. Colorado is optimistic that it's starting first baseman could return sometime in May.