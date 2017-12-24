Rockies' Dante Bichette Jr.: Minors deal with Rockies
Bichette signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies, Matt Kardos of Pinstriped Prospects reports.
Bichette appears to have stalled out at Double-A in the Yankees system, as that's where he's spent the majority of the last three seasons, never reaching Triple-A. He lacks the promise of his younger brother Bo, who is a top prospect in the Blue Jays' system. This is a homecoming of sorts as his father played for the Rockies from 1993 to 2000.
