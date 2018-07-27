Rockies' David Dahl: Activated and optioned to Triple-A

Dahl (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, and he'll head to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dahl was placed on the disabled list June 1 with a broken right foot, but he'll return after completing his minor-league rehab assignment. The 24-year-old was batting .275 with four homers and 13 RBI over 32 games prior to suffering the injury.

