Rockies' David Dahl: Activated from IL

Dahl (abdomen) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Dahl apparently looked good during an extended spring training game earlier in the week, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club after a minimum stay on the injured list with an abdomen injury. The 25-year-old, who owns a .343/.385/.629 slash line with two homers through 10 games this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary left fielder. Yonathan Daza was returned to the minors in a corresponding move.

